Langley Speedway: Updated Finish Order, Super Street Division

Post race tech for the Super Street race division concluded earlier this afternoon which resulted in two disqualifications. Race winner Landon Abbott was disqualified for parts not conforming to the rules and runner up finisher Dale Parro was also disqualified for failure to comply in tear down. As a result of the DQ’s, third place race finisher Randy Akers was awarded the win. Updated race results are down below as Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the City of Hampton Virginia looks forward to hosting next week’s Hampton Heat 200 Late Model race event. Ten thousand dollars to the race winner and also the second leg of a three race series called The Virginia Triple Crown. Event schedule to be distributed in the coming days, please visit our website langley-speedway.com for more information. Driver interview requests please call the track directly at 757-865-RACE.

Old Skool Video Games Super Street Race Results (Official)

##21 Randy Akers; 40 #12 Sean Calway; 40 #22 Bill Eaker; 40 #20 Gordon Weeks; 40 #95 Danny Harrell; 39 #8 Dale Nichols; 39 #7 Jimmy Adkins; 39 #46 Jason Michaud; 39 #54b Billy Newman; 39 #48 Caitlyn Joyner; 38 #70 Landon Abbott; DQ #15 Dale Parro; DQ

Langley Speedway PR