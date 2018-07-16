Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games Returns to Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will once again play host to the Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games on October 27-28. The event has become a tradition at Richmond that not only is a good time for attendees, but raises funds for local Richmond charities. Over the past six years, the festival has raised over $500,000.

The Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games has all things Celtic, including highland dancing, heavy athletics, hurling, harp and fiddle competitions, piping and drum competitions, and Gaelic song competition. Richmond Strikers Rugby will also offer tackle rugby for boys and girls from fifth to 12th grade and touch rugby for elementary and middle school boys and girls.

The Vendor Village is home to jewelry, traditional Celtic food, pottery, and the always popular, kilts. For an additional fee you can participate in whisky tastings, which includes a Glencarin tasting glass, instruction, and interactive session on the proper way to nose and taste single malt Scotch whisky.

Event attendees will be entertained with music on the main stage by The Fighting Jamesons and Albannach with other bands to be announced in the future. Since Halloween is a few days after the event, kids can dress up in costume and trick or treat with the various clans who will be in attendance.

Friends and family will enjoy this one-of-a-kind event. Tickets can be purchased by visiting richmondracewaycomplex.com. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cullather Brain Tumor & Quality of Life Center, Richmond Raceway Cares, and other local charities.

Admission:

Kids 12 & Younger Admitted FREE

Advance 1-day Admission: $15/day (Available through October 26)

Advance 2-day Admission: $25 (Available through October 26)

Day-of Admission: $20 for One and $30 for Two Days

Dogs are Permitted with a $5 Donation, Ticketed Adult, and Proof of Rabies Vaccination

FREE Parking



Tickets are now available for The Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games and can be purchased online at richmondracewaycomplex.com or by calling the Richmond Ticket Office at 866-455-7223. For more information on the Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland games, visit vacelticfestival.com or the event’s official Facebook page.

Richmond Raceway PR