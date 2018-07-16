Friday and Saturday Night Racing Action at Grandview Speedway, July 20 and 21

For the first time the Outlaw Enduros and Blast from the Past Vintage racers will be in action on a Friday, July 20th, 6 p.m. at Grandview Speedway. The Outlaw Enduros (Big and Small cars) and Blast from the Past Vintage Modifieds, normally seen on Sunday afternoons, will present some exciting action but are also adding some new features including a Mechanix race, Junkyard Car race, Super Mod 4x4 Trucks and Vintage Midgets. All the action can be had for just $10 for an adult ticket and pit admission is $30.



Then on Saturday night Hatfield Meats will be sponsoring the action at Grandview with the green flag falling at 7:30 p.m. Included in the action will be the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models, Sportsman and the added excitement of the Blast from the Past Vintage Racers returning for the second straight night. Hatfield is a long time sponsor of stock car racing at Grandview and they do get the fans involved with shirt and hot dog tosses handled by their mascot Smiley the Pig. The Saturday four division card of racing will be another exciting evening of NASCAR stock car racing on the high banks. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m.



At 5 p.m. the Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio Meet & Greet will feature T.[.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified racers Kenny and Brett Gilmore.



The edge of your seat action is priced at just $15 for adults, FREE for youngsters under 12 and there is FREE parking on the speedway grounds. Active military are admitted free with proper ID. Check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com for more info, visit Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Latest NASCAR and track point standings show Mike Gular, Louden Reimert and Danny Snyder continuing to lead the chase for the titles.



Gular, still without a feature win to his credit, has made consistent performance payoff as he has 2509 points to lead defending and ten time champion Craig Von Dohren who has 2457 points and has been helped by two feature wins. Third in the standings is Jeff Strunk, also a double feature winner, with 2452 tallies.



Sitting on top in the Sportsman division is sophomore talent Louden Reimert with 1853 counters. Brad Grim, an early season winner, has 1840 points good for second. Brad Brightbill holds down third with 1794 tallies.



And Danny Snyder, recent winner of the Firecracker 40, continues to lead the Late Model standings despite a deep in the pack finish last Saturday. He has 1551 points. Young Kyle Merkel holds second with 1485 and Lou Egrie has 1374 points to hold third.



There have been six different feature winners in the Modifieds and Late Models while the Sportsman division has nine winners for a total of 21 different feature winners. Eight nights of NASCAR and track point racing remain on the Saturday night schedule.



All the top point chasers plus a number of other racers will be part of the Hatfield Meats sponsored night of racing on Saturday.



