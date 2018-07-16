Defebo Hirschman Split Twin 25’s. DeFebo Overall Winner. Pollack Grabs first of the season, Ayre Sr Wins his 2nd

Brian DeFebo and Matt Hirschman have resumes that are easily a mile long when it comes to pavement modified racing and on Friday night they both showed why they are two of the best in the business.

DeFebo would lead from flag to flag in race number one battling with Bobby Jones, Roger Coss and ROC star Andy Jankowiak who made his first ever start at Evergreen Raceway. Hirschman would have to start 12th by virtue of his previous race win and would end up finishing in the 5th position. DeFebo would pull an invert of 12 to start race number two.

James Pritchard and Lou Strohl would lead the field to the drop of the green flag in race number 2, Pritchard and Strohl would battle side by side for several laps before the first caution of the event would fly. Hirschman who would start 8th had worked his way up to 4th by the time the first caution flag flew. Hirschman would work around Todd Baer, Pritchard and Roger Coss to win his 2nd of the season and ninth in thirteen races at Evergreen Raceway.

John Ayre Sr was able to walk away from the 4 cylinder field to pick up his 2nd win of the season over Harry O’Neill who started 12th due to his most recent win. Mark Spencer, Jay Kanor and TJ Kapish would complete the top 5.

Mike Pollack would use a mid-race pass on the outside to drive around Eric Kocher to win his first race of the season in a caution free event. Brown, Ahner, Pawlicki would complete the top 5. Point leader Paciotti would finish 6th.

Results

4 Cylinders (25) Heat Race Winners O’Neill, Jimmy Ayre Feature; 1. John Ayre 2. Harry O’Neill 3. Mark Spencer 4. Jay Kanor 5. TJ Kapish 6. Rebecca Barbush 7. Joe Barbush III 8. Jimmy Ayre 9. Bob Doknovitch 10. Ryan Burkett 11. Kaden Ayre 12. Ray Kochin 13. Steve Kreitzer 14. Josh Oswald 15. Zeb Farber 16. Bob Azarowicz DNS Beau Drobot

Street Stocks (30) Heat Race Winner: Brown Feature; 1. Mike Pollack 2. Eric Kocher 3. Broc Brown 4. Todd Ahner 5. Dan Pawlicki 6. Rich Paciotti 7. Jason Harman 8. Frank Petroski DNF Brian Halecki, Brayden Spencer

Modifieds Twin 25’s: Heat Race Winners: Brian Defebo, Scott Adams.

Race 1; 1. Brian DeFebo 2. Bobby Jones 3. Roger Coss 4. Andy Jankowiak 5. Matt Hirschman 6. Scott Adams 7. Mitchell Dowd 8. John Markovic 9. Todd Baer 10. John Mandato 11. Lou Strohl 12. James Pritchard 13. Wayne Szerencits 14. Tommy Wanick III 15. Buddy Miller 16. Chris Risdale 17. Earl Paules 18. Brandon Oltra

Race 2 1. Hirschman 2. Baer 3. Pritchard 4. Coss 5. DeFebo 6. Jankowiak 7. Adams 8. Mandato 9. Szcerncsits 10. Strohl 11. Wanick 12. Jones 13. Miller DNF Markovic, Dowd, Ridsdale DNS Paules, Oltra

Evergreen Raceway PR