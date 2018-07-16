Pit Note 6: Race Weekend Traffic

Through the cooperative efforts of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, local officials, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a comprehensive traffic control plan will once again be implemented on Sunday, July 22 for nearly 90,000 spectators and 33,000 vehicles expected to attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at NHMS.

Please note the race starts at 2:00 p.m., with the period of maximum traffic congestion occurring in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The traffic control measures planned for the July 22 race involving I-393, I-93 and N.H. Route 106 include:

I-393 & I-93 Corridor

The I-93 Exit 12S southbound on ramp from N.H. 3A will be closed from approximately 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Motorists will be directed to use I-93 northbound to reverse direction at Exit 13 (use northbound off ramp and turn left to southbound on ramp). Access to I-89 is available at the N.H. 3A/I-89 intersection in Bow. Special measures will be used on I-93 from approximately 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. of July 22. Three southbound travel lanes will be provided for five miles on I-93 from Exit 15 (I-393) to south of Exit 12. This will be accomplished by using the right shoulder as a third southbound travel lane. As traffic approaches Exit 15 from the north, traffic from I-393 west will be received on the shoulder as a new lane. All southbound I-93 traffic destined for I-89 or Exits 12 and 13 should use the shoulder travel lane after the Exit 15 interchange. The I-393 eastbound off ramp to I-93 south will be closed from approximately 10:45 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Motorists attempting to use the ramp will be diverted to Stickney Avenue from which they can access I-93 south at Exit 14. The I-93 Exit 14 southbound off ramp and the I-93 Exit 15E southbound off ramp to I-393 eastbound will be closed from approximately 10:45 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Motorists will be directed to use Exit 15W to reach Exit 14 destinations and use Exit 16 to reach I-393 eastbound. The I-393 Exit 1 westbound on ramp from Fort Eddy Road will be closed from approximately 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. At the I-393 and I-93 interchange, the I-93 northbound off ramp to I-393 west (Exit 15W) will be closed from approximately 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Special measures on I-393 westbound will also be in effect at Exit 15 to enhance access to I-93 southbound. From approximately 3:15 – 9:00 p.m., the loop ramp for this movement will provide two lanes of traffic. The two lanes will be merged onto the I-93 southbound shoulder travel lane.

NH Route 106 Corridor

On race day morning, N.H. Route 106 will be two lanes northbound and one lane southbound from I-393 to the intersection of Sheep Rock Road. There will be three lanes northbound and one lane southbound from there to the NHMS south access road. Between 2:30 – approximately 9:30 p.m., N.H. Route 106 will be closed to northbound traffic from I-393 in Concord to NHMS. During this time, three temporary southbound lanes will be provided on N.H. Route 106. For safety reasons, the intersections of the following roads with N.H. Route 106 will be closed during the one-way conversion: Josiah Bartlett Road, Wales Bridge Road, South Village Road, Sheep Rock Road, Currier Road, North Village Road, Clough Pond Road, Mudgett Hill Road and Hollow Root Road. Motorists using Clough Hill Road, Voted Road, Beck Road, Shaker Road, Soucook Lane, Goshen Drive, N.H. Route 129, East Cooper Street, Hemlock Hill Drive, Chichester Road, Staniels Road and Autumn Drive will be able to enter N.H. Route 106, but only for southbound travel. During the approximately seven hour period, N.H. Route 106 is limited to one-way southbound traffic. Safety vehicles will be stationed at four strategic locations to respond to emergency calls. N.H. Route 106 in Belmont will again be made one-way northbound between the Concord Street/N.H. Route 106 intersection and the N.H. Route 140/N.H. Route 106 intersection. This section of roadway will be converted to a temporary two-lane one-way northbound roadway between approximately 4:00 – 9:30 p.m. On N.H. Route 106, two northbound left turn lanes and one thru/right lane will be provided at the N.H. Route 140 intersection. Southbound N.H. Route 106 traffic will be detoured onto N.H. Route 140 west to Concord Street and then back onto N.H. Route 106. North Main Street will be temporarily closed. All other streets in Belmont will continue normal operations. From approximately 2:30 – 9:30 p.m., the I-393 Exit 3 eastbound off ramp will be open to southbound N.H. Route 106 traffic only, and the northbound N.H. Route 106 travel lane will be closed. The I-393 Exit 3 westbound off ramp will be closed to all traffic.

For full schedule and ticket information on all 2018 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July 20-22 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and the September 21-22 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, please stop by the ticket office, visit the speedway website at www.NHMS.com, or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR