Tickets Go On Sale July 18 for Inaugural Dirt Track Race at IMS

Tickets for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink, the inaugural event at The Dirt Track at IMS, will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 18 at IMS.com.

The United States Auto Club P1 Insurance Midget National Championship event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 5 and Thursday, Sept. 6 on the new quarter-mile clay oval located inside Turn 3 of the famous IMS asphalt oval. The event honors late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign.

The 39-lap feature event will be the richest in Midget racing, with more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including a $15,000 winner's purse.

Fans can gain early, pre-sale access to the limited number of seats in the temporary infield grandstand by visiting IMS.com/BC39 today -- Monday, July 16 -- and completing the information form.

"Anticipation for the first race at The Dirt Track at IMS has continued to grow since we announced the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink in late June," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "These will be special, historic nights for short-track racing, and we can't wait to start five straight days of fantastic action at IMS, including the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line, with a unique event filled with some of the finest drivers and teams in America."

On Thursday, Sept. 6 for qualifying and the BC39 feature race, the temporary infield grandstand adjacent to The Dirt Track at IMS will be sold as Reserved Seats, with prices ranging from $35-$55 until July 31. Availability is limited and prices will increase Aug. 1, so fans are encouraged to buy early to get the best seats at the best prices.

Due to anticipated demand, the Northeast Vista grandstands outside Turn 3 of the IMS asphalt oval also will be available Thursday, Sept. 6 for General Admission seating. General Admission tickets in Northeast Vista start at $20, increasing to $25 on Race Day. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free to the General Admission area when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Northeast Vista ticket holders will not have access to the IMS infield and will not be eligible to purchase a Pit Pass.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5 for practice and heat races, the temporary infield grandstand at The Dirt Track will be available for General Admission seating, with prices starting at $25 and increasing Aug. 1. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free Sept. 5 when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Fans can get even closer to the action by purchasing a Pit Pass for one or both days. Pit passes start at $20 per day, increasing to $25 per day at the gate. Pit Pass holders also must have a General Admission or Reserved Seat ticket, as the Pit Pass is not valid for gate admission.

Camping and prepaid parking also will be available for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink on Sept. 5-6. Visit www.ims.com/bc39 for more information.

IMS PR