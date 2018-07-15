Civali Grabs Unexpected Win at Bowman Gray

Thursday night James Civali got a surprise call to hop in a car at Bowman Gray Stadium. Saturday night, he won.



James Civali of Davidson enjoyed a strong season last year – finishing second in the points standings for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series with one victory and ten top-five finishes. He stepped away from the driver’s seat for the first part of 2018. Car owner David Hill put George Brunnhoelzl III behind the wheel. But when Brunnhoelzl and the Hills parted ways a few days ago, Civali was offered another chance to pilot the Hills’ #79 car in Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 100.



“We showed up today and didn’t get much practice. I think we only got like four laps,” said Civali. “Went out qualifying for the first time, and I haven’t been in the car since last September.”



When the Modifieds drew for starting lineup, Civali plucked the outside front row as his start. Zack Brewer of Winston-Salem started on the pole but was quickly pressured by Civali. The first caution just two laps into the race gave Civali a chance to challenge from the outside, and he capitalized to steal away the lead.



In short order, Chris Fleming of Mount Airy moved up from fifth to right on the bumper of Civali. John Smith of Mount Airy took over third. Over nine double-file restarts, Civali battled off Fleming and Smith – although Fleming and Smith had a few run-ins with each other.



After Smith and Fleming spun, Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem took over second place. With four 2018 wins under his belt and a strong car, Jonathan Brown was primed and ready to chase down the checkered. But with only five laps left, Brown’s time was running short.



Civali’s rear bumper was hammered from behind by Jonathan Brown’s #22 car. Brown ran out of time and couldn’t complete a pass – finishing second while Civali grabbed the win.



“At the end there I was just protecting my spot, slowing down in the corner and letting them push me if they wanted to,” said Civali. “But I knew I could drive away from them on the straight-away if I kept them right on my bumper in the middle of the corner.”



“You know how it is with Bowman Gray Racing. If someone can reach your bumper with three or four laps to go, they’re going to move you to win the race. I would do the same thing,” said Civali. “I expected no less - And that’s why I drove defensively those last few laps.”



The caution-filled race delivered a dose of bad luck to many of the points contenders – a sure blow since double points were on the line on Saturday. Fastest qualifier Tim Brown of Tobaccoville had an emotional day as he remembered his recently deceased grandfather and resolved to win in his honor. Brown, however, was involved in a wreck with Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg and was sent to the pits.



Points leader Burt Myers of Walnut Cove spun after a run-in with John Smith. Myers was sent to the rear but battled back to a fourth place finish.



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem and John Holleman of Winston-Salem each won. Spencer Martin of Winston-Salem took the checkered in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, both Chris Allison of Mocksville and Jason Everhart of Lexington brought home a victory trophy.



BGS Racing PR