Morris Scores A Sweep At South Boston Speedway

Philip Morris continued his dominance of South Boston Speedway Saturday night, sweeping both of the twin 75-lap NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that were the feature events of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

The two victories gives Morris eight wins at the .4-mile oval this season. He has now won eight of South Boston Speedway's first 11 Late Model Stock Car Division races this season.

Morris, bidding for a fifth career NASCAR Whelen All American Series national championship, scored a flag-to-flag win in the first race, finishing 4.747 seconds ahead of runner-up Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia.

Sellers, the defending track champion, started 16th in the 19-car field in order to pick up passing points that count toward track championship points. He passed Thomas Scott on lap 48 to get to second place. But, with no caution flags to close up the field, Sellers was unable to challenge Morris for the win.

Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, finished third with Jason Barnes of Stony Creek, Virginia and Stacy Puryear of South Boston, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Morris started tenth in the 20-car field in the nightcap due to a drawing for the inverted start of the second 75-lap race. However, he needed only 10 laps to work his way into the lead,

After taking the lead from Dusty Ellington of Burkeville, Virginia, Morris sped away from the field. Repeating his strategy of the first race, Sellers started near the rear of the field again in the second race. This time, it didn't take Sellers as long to reach second place in the running order.

Sellers moved into second place on lap 33 and was able to take advantage of a competition caution on lap 41 to move up close to Morris. Morris and Sellers started side-by-side on the front row on the restart but Morris needed only two laps to break clear of Sellers.

Morris was able to hold Sellers at bay the remainder of the race and and sped across the finish line .887-second ahead of Sellers to claim the win.

Scott finished third with Austin Thaxton of South Boston, Virginia and Barnes rounding out the top five finishers.

There were three lead changes among four drivers.

Crews, Dana Split Limited Sportsman Division Twinbill

South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division points leader Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia and Washington State native Jessica Dana split wins in Saturday night's twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.

Crews' win was his fourth of the season at South Boston Speedway. Dana's win was her third of the season at the .4-mile oval.

Crews took the lead from Karl Budzevski of Montvale, Virginia on the sixth lap and led the rest of the way, edging Dana, who now resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, by a slim .292-second margin.

Brandon Jones of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia, Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia and Ross "Boo Boo" Dalton of Greensboro, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers.

Due to an inverted start among the top finishers of the first race, Dana started third in the second race but took the lead from Moss on the sixth lap and never relinquished it.

Dana sped across the finish line 2.047 seconds ahead of Dalton to take the win. Jones finished third and Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and Moss rounded out the top five finishers.

Layne Scores Win In Pure Stock Division Race

Johnny Layne of Nathalie, Virginia earned his third win of the season Saturday night, edging Matt Epps of Halifax, Virginia in the night's 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.

Layne, the defending division champion, wrestled the lead away from Epps with nine laps to go and pulled away, crossing the finish line 1.829-second ahead of Epps who enjoyed his best finish of the season.

Jarrett Milam finished third with Jordan Pickrel of Keeling, Virginia and Randy Hupp of Halifax, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

The race saw the lead swap hands three times among four different drivers.

Jarrell Wins Hornets Division Race

Cameron Jarrell of Amelia, Virginia continued his domination of the Budweiser Hornets Division Saturday night, speeding from the rear of the field to win the night's 15-lap race.

Defending division champion Tyler Crute of Alton, Virginia finished second and Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia finished third.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, July 28 with the running of the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.

The six-race program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors. The night’s action will also include a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division drivers, a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division and a 30-lap race for the Mod 4 Division.

Registration and pit gates open at 2 p.m., practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For additional information about the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

SBS PR