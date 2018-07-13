Kentucky Speedway to Provide NASCAR Fans Comfort on Quaker State 400 Race Day

Kentucky Speedway will provide comfort to fans attending the July 14 Quaker State 400 presented Walmart by providing multiple cooling stations around its facility.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 closes out a tripleheader NASCAR weekend.

Parking lots open at 7 a.m., and fans will be able to enjoy driver appearances along with a wide variety of music, interactive activities, food and shopping in the concourse-level display area as well as the infield Kroger Fan Zone throughout the weekend.

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart lineup includes a Kid’s only autograph session with Ryan Blaney, Trevor Bayne, and Matt DiBenedetto. Marty Brennaman also will make an appearance on the Trackside Live! stage.

Country duo High Valley will take the Kroger pre-race stage at 5:15 p.m., prior to the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

KYS PR