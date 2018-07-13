Battle For Championships At Grandview Speedway Continue On Saturday Night

The auto racing in this area has reached midseason so each racing event becomes much more important to the competitors at Grandview Speedway as they battle for the NASCAR and track titles.



When the green flag drops for the Whelen Engineering sponsored action at Grandview Speedway on Saturday night Mike Gular will be trying for his first win of the season in the T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds. The current point leader is looking to win his first championship at the Bechtelsville clay oval. Craig Von Dohren, a ten time and defending champion, is close behind and looking to grab his third win of the season and his second in a row as he looks to become the all-time champ. Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer, Frank Cozze and others will be challenging Gular and Von Dohren.



In the Sportsman division sophomore talent Louden Reimert is looking to win his first of the season and increase his points lead as he works toward his first track title. And Danny Snyder has a significant lead in the Late Model standings coming off his big win in the Firecracker 40 last Saturday.



All three divisions of racing will be in action on Saturday night with the Modifieds topping their part of the show with 28 racers going to the line in a 30-lap feature. The Sportsman and Late Models will finish up their night with 25-lap features.



Racing gets the green at 7:30 p.m. with spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. At 5 p.m. the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet takes place and will feature Sportsman racer Brad Arnold and Modified talent Tim Buckwalter.



Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted FREE. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.



For up to date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR