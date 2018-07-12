Macon IL Speedway Set To Honor Firefighters With Reduced Admission

This coming Saturday, July 14, Macon Speedway will honor Central Illinois Firemen with their 2018 Fireman’s Ball, presented by Miles Chevrolet and Crown Automotive. The annual event allows firemen $5 tickets if they show their badge or proper fireman ID. Five divisions of action will be on track racing for the elusive checkered flag.

Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division into action this Saturday night. Taylor has built a healthy 54 point lead in the class over runner-up Jake Little, also of Springfield. Each driver has claimed three feature wins in the class this season. Their top five finish percentage is also very good, with each driver only finishing out of the top five spots once. Cody Maguire, Dakota Ewing, and Kyle VanDorn round out the top five in standings.

In BillingsleyRewards.com Modified action, last year’s Pro Late champion, Tommy Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, is putting a hurtin’ on the field. Sheppard leads by over 100 points in the class thanks to two wins and seven top five finishes. Argenta, IL’s Danny Smith is second in the points, while Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Tim Hancock are top five contenders.

Godfrey, IL driver, Cody Stillwell has now built a 34 point edge on Jerry Thompson in the DIRTcar B-Mod class. Stillwell has twice tasted victory and has eight top five’s in ten starts. Kevin Crowder is third, while Tom Riech and Tim Riech are fourth and fifth.

Shawn Ziemer, of Boody, IL, has set out to claim a division championship for the second year in-a-row in the Street Stocks. So far, so good for Ziemer as he leads by 86 over Justin Crowell, of Lincoln, IL. Jerit Murphy, who came very close to a feature win a couple weeks ago is third, while Terry Reed and Larry Russell round out the top five.

Rounding out the Saturday night program will be the DIRTcar Hornet class. Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew leads the points by 86 over Steve Stine. Eskew has claimed one feature win this season and has nine top fives in ten starts. Jeremy Reed leads the division with five wins and sits third in points, while Marty Sullivan and Matt Reed are in the top five.

In addition to the Fireman’s Ball racing, the Shaner’s of Decatur Tire Challenge will return Saturday night at intermission. Three lucky fans will get the opportunity to win the tire challenge and go into a drawing for a free set of tires from Shaner’s of Decatur. Fans can sign up at the souvenir stand for their chance to participate.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Admission will be $12 for grandstands and free for kids 11 and under. Firefighters and their family members will receive $5 admission if they show proper firefighter ID or badge.

Macon Speedway PR