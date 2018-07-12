Popular MOWA Sprint Cars Set For Lincoln IL Speedway Return Friday Night

In a short turnaround between races, the Built Ford Tough MOWA 410 Winged Sprint cars are set to be the highlight of a Friday night, July 13 show at Lincoln Speedway. Filling out the Lincoln Courier night classes will be the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis.

Leading the standings in sprint car competition is Bethalto, IL driver Jacob Patton. Patton has a comfortable 71 point advantage on Mike Terry, Jr. heading into the event. Joe B Miller is third, while Justin Peck, and Brinton Marvel complete the top five. Seven nights of racing have been completed on this year’s tour, including one at Lincoln on June 1 which drew an outstanding field of 35 cars.

Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, leads the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models into action this Friday night. Little has won two of the five events this season, ending up in victory lane at Macon and Jacksonville. Little has not finished well in either of the Lincoln events this season and looks to turn that around on Friday. Mt. Vernon, IL competitor Kyle McMahon currently sits second in the standings but has missed one race. For McMahon, if he continues to attend the races, he will be a definite contender for the championship as only the eight best point nights will be counted. Guy Taylor, Roben Huffman, and Cody Maguire complete the top five.

In DIRTcar Modified action, 2017 champion, Brandon Roberts of Ashland, IL, leads this year’s standings by just eight over perennial favorite Brian Lynn. Austin Lynn is also within striking distance in third. Mike Brooks and Ray Bollinger round out the top five in Modified standings.

Rounding out Friday’s divisions will be the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis. Former champion, Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL, leads this year’s standings by just four over Robby McQuinn. Blake Bucholz, Daltyn England, and Mark McMahill are top five contenders, though it looks like a three man race for the top spot.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20 while children 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR