Outrageous! Four All-New Fan Competitions Set for the “Big One on the Blvd.” at Talladega Superspeedway

Fans will want to come hungry, get ready to battle and get dirty (or clean) at the “Big One on the Blvd.” at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, Oct. 12. It’s an all-new lineup of fan challenges for the extravaganza of what is the sport’s premier party of the year.

The “Big One on the Blvd.” is part of the track’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, featuring the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event (Oct. 13) and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Oct. 14).

Scheduled for a 7 p.m. CDT start, the “Big One on the Blvd.” will feature some of NASCAR’s biggest stars parading down the infamous Talladega Blvd. on a Mardi-Gras style float. Once the float arrives at the Miller Lite Pavilion, the attention will then turn to the participants who will be the center of entertainment and partake in four original, one-of-a-kind contests – all overseen by the NASCAR drivers and personalities. The competitions include:

Miso Hangry: Are you a lady/man in the street but a freak at the buffet? Contestants will compete in a three-course meal challenge featuring a tasty menu – pickled eggs, beef dumplins, and by popular demand, ramen noodles - and duel it out to claim the $100 prize. After each round, the last to finish his or her dish will be eliminated. Grab your stretchy pants. It’s time to feast!

Hungry Hippos: Put away your board game and play in real life! Featuring eight contestants, it’s every hippo for him or herself in this elimination game as players slide across our slip-n-slide to fetch their “dinner.” One person will leave feeling hungry in seven rounds of fun, but what can we say - it’s survival of the fittest! The hungriest hippo will go home $100 richer.

Rubber Pull: You know it’s a PARTY when we bring out the Jell-O! This ‘DEGA style tug-o-war competition is all about pulling a tire. There will be 2 rounds of battle (four guys and four ladies total) and a championship finale for both guys and gals to see who can get their tire across the finish line. The guy and girl who makes it to the finish will each receive $250.

Dirty Girl Deluxe Wash: Suds and bubbles, dirt and dust. In order to win, cleaning's a must! Using their bodies as sponges, four ladies will relay through the ‘DEGA car wash collecting as much water and soap as possible to clean their dirty window first without using her hands. The lady deemed winner will walk away with $300.

Want to compete? Fans can sign up at www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/bigone for a chance to participate in one of the competitions and go down in Talladega history as a “Big One on the Blvd.” legend!

All Renewal Guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchase an infield wristband can join in on the festivities. Be sure to bring your ticket for access! For more information on the “Big One on the Blvd.” or general ticket information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off earlier in the day with FREE Friday (Oct. 12), which will allow fans to witness (entry begins at 4 p.m. CDT) qualifying for FREE - determining the starting lineup for Saturday’s Talladega 250. Saturday’s (Oct. 13) slate includes practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 as well as the running of the Talladega 250, set for a noon CDT start. Sunday’s (Oct. 14) 1000Bulbs.com 500 gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located in the infamous infield at the 2.66-mile venue.

*Signing up for a competition does not guarantee a spot as a competitor. Talladega Superspeedway staff will select the final list of game participants.

TSS PR