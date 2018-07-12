Speedway Children’s Charities Out In Full Force During Race Weekend

With seven events scheduled over the course of the five days during NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter will be fundraising to help children in need across New England.

“Race weekend is our busiest time, and we hope that the generous NASCAR fans help us raise money for children who benefit from Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Hillarie Scott, director of Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter. “We are so thankful for the drivers and volunteers who have committed to giving their time during the weekend to help ensure the success of these events and to make a positive impact on children all over New England.”

Event Schedule:

Wednesday, July 18

Laps for Charity (5:00 – 7:00 p.m.) Experience what it’s like to drive “The Magic Mile.” This is one of the very few opportunities that fans have to drive on the track. For a $30 donation, fans can drive their own car, or, for $30 per person, they can sit shotgun in the official New Hampshire Motor Speedway Toyota Camry Pace Car for three “fast laps” around the speedway just days before the NASCAR race. *Weather permitting and some restrictions apply.



Thursday, July 19

Ricky Craven’s “One for the Kids” Golf Tournament (7:00 a.m.) Spend the day on the golf course with NASCAR personalities at Canterbury Woods Country Club just minutes from the speedway! Register online for $150 per person or $600 per foursome.



Friday, July 20

Champions Breakfast (8:00 a.m.) 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion William Byron headline this annual breakfast that benefits the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and SCCNH. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or at the entrance of Hospitality Village.

Wicked Good Live Auction (6:00 – 8:00 p.m.) Get the chance to bid on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series sheet metal, racing gear and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The auction will be held at the Trackside Live Stage, located next to the entrance of the infield tunnel with special guest Ricky Craven. Admission is free.



Saturday, July 21

Helicopter Rides (9:00 a.m. – Dusk) Get an aerial view of the speedway on this scenic helicopter ride. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at the helipad located outside of Turn 3. *Must be 18 years or older. Weather permitting and restrictions apply.

Track Walk Presented by PPG (8:00 p.m.) NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney will lead the way for a walk around the 1.058-mile oval after the checkered flag falls for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Register online through 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 19 for $20 per person. Onsite registration is Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the NHMS FanZone for $25 per person. Children 16 and under are free with a paid adult.



Sunday, July 22

Red Bucket Brigade by PPG (2:00 – 5:00 p.m.) Have any spare change? Volunteers will walk through the stands with the red buckets looking for donations to help children in need across New England.



Each December, Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter distributes grants to nonprofit organizations in the region. Since its inception in 2009, the Granite State chapter has raised more than $1.7 million, which has benefitted more than 667,000 children across New England.

For more information about other upcoming events for Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter, call Hillarie Scott at (603) 513-5738 or visit SpeedwayCharities.org/ NewHampshire/.

For full schedule and ticket information on all 2018 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July 20-22 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and the September 21-22 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, please stop by the ticket office, visit the speedway website at www.NHMS.com, or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR