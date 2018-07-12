BMS To Honor Neighborhood Heros At America's Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway will honor and celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference in the lives of others with its new Neighborhood Heroes program.

Neighborhood Heroes from throughout the region will be identified in their communities during the weeks leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Then those honorees will be officially recognized on Aug. 18 on the main trackside stage during Saturday night’s pre-race ceremonies at America’s Night Race.

“We’re blessed to be able to enjoy what we do because of the efforts of our first responders and military who work tirelessly to protect our freedoms,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “We can’t thank them enough for their efforts and we felt it was appropriate to bring them onto the pre-race stage Saturday night at America’s Night Race to allow everyone to honor them for what they do to keep America safe.”

The first class of BMS Neighborhood Heroes will hail from the following cities in Tennessee: Tri-Cities (Bristol-Kingsport-Johnson City), Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Each hero will be announced in those markets prior to the race.

During pre-race ceremonies, the Neighborhood Heroes will be revealed to the crowd, receive a commemorative plaque and take an official parade lap in a Chevy Silverado truck prior to NASCAR driver introductions.

Have you seen someone who has gone above and beyond in their community and in the line of duty? For 2019, you can get involved in the selection process and nominate individuals for the BMS Neighborhood Heroes program. The 2019 class can include individuals from anywhere since the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race attracts guests from all 50 states and more than 20 foreign countries. To access the nomination form, please visit http://www. bristolmotorspeedway.com/ neighborhoodhero/.

Tickets for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race week are still available. Two-day weekend packages start at just $85 for adults and $10 for kids (12-and-under). For more information, visit www.BristolTix.com or call 423-BRISTOL.

BMS PR