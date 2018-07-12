Second annual St. Louis Speed Festival to kick off Verizon IndyCar Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park

The weeklong St. Louis Speed Festival will kick off the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the Verizon IndyCar Series at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. The second annual Speed Festival (#STLSPEEDFESTIVAL), which begins on August 16, will consist of seven festive, fun events leading up to the August 25 INDYCAR race. Additional events may be added in the future.

The festival is modeled after the Indy 500 Festival held prior to the Indianapolis 500 each year.

“We plan to engage as many people as possible in the Speed Festival celebration, even if they never buy a race ticket,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park. “Sports fans of all ages love being involved in the fun of big-time sports like this, even if they don’t go to the game or event itself. It’s exciting for everyone just to be a part of the festive events we will be hosting all week.

“Working closely with the Collinsville American Cancer Society, Big Shark Bicycle company, the producers of the Go! St. Louis Marathon, our local Cars & Coffee St. Louis group – coupled with our great relationship with the St. Louis Cardinals and Ballpark Village – will make it very easy to grow this festival year after year.”

2018 ST. LOUIS SPEED FESTIVAL EVENTS

Thursday, August 16 -- Gateway Motorsports Park Night at Busch Stadium. The evening starts at 6 p.m. Come for the race-themed activities, stay for the Cardinals game. For tickets and information, please visit Cardinals.com/theme.

Friday, August 17 – Biergarten Happy Hour with Victory Lap Beer. Starts at 4 p.m. The Biergarten is located at 1200 Lynch Street in St. Louis, next to the Annheuser-Busch Brewery.

Saturday, August 18 – GO! St. Louis Run at the Raceway. Starts at 5 p.m. Register at gostlouis.org.

Sunday, August 19 – Cycle the Raceway with Big Shark Bicycle Company St. Louis. Runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eleven competitive bicycle races on the 1.6-mile Circuit of St. Louis road course in the infield of the superspeedway. For more information: bigsharkbike.com.

Wednesday, August 22 – Karting for Kids to benefit Children’s Variety. Gateway Kartplex at Gateway Motorsports Park from noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 23 – INDYCAR Fanfest at Ballpark Village. Meet your favorite INDYCAR drivers before the 500 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, August 24 -- Coors Light Pole Night Showdown with Gateway Classic 150 Presented By The West Coast Stock Car Hall Of Fame for the NASCAR K&N East and West Series. Includes practice and qualifying for the Verizon IndyCar Series, Indy Lights and Pro Mazda Series.

Saturday, August 25 – Second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline Verizon IndyCar Series race. Support races include the Pro Mazda and Indy Lights Series.

INDYCAR truly is an international event. In addition to America's best drivers, the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Gateway MSP PR