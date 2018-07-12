"America's Favorite Fisherman” and Quaker State Ambassador, Jimmy Houston Named Quaker State 400 Grand Marshal.

The popular Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) angler and Quaker State® ambassador Jimmy Houston, will give the command to start engines Saturday night July 14 .

Houston, known to many as "America's Favorite Fisherman," has the extensive outdoor knowledge and colorful personality helped the long-running Jimmy Houston Outdoors (JHO) rank as ESPN's top outdoors show for 20 years.

“I am honored that Quaker State and Kentucky Speedway have asked me to be the Grand Marshal for the Quaker State 400 this weekend,” said Houston. “I got to drive the pace car a couple of years ago, so this is another bucket list item I can check off. It is a special honor to me because not only do I have a lot of NASCAR drivers that are friends of mine, but I know that a tremendous amount of NASCAR fans are also fishing fans.”

Houston, who is in his 53 rd year fishing professional bass tournaments and his 42 nd year on National Television with Jimmy Houston Outdoors, began fishing professional bass tournaments in 1968.

Over the years, Houston has had many achievements. He has won two BASS Angler of the Year titles and fished 15 BASS Classics and one FLW Championship. Houston also won year-end Classics with American Angler and Project Sports, plus multiple regular season wins with BASS, AA, and PSI.

Houston isn’t the only person in his family to have had many accomplishments. His wife, Chris, was the first woman ever inducted into the Professional Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, winning seven Angler of the Year titles, Three Classics, multiple tournaments, and over 25 boats along the way!

The 2018 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 on Saturday, July 14 . The Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 starts the weekend on Thursday, July 12 and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 13 .

The 2018 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 on Saturday, July 14 . The Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 starts the weekend on Thursday, July 12 and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 13 .

