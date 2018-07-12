Point Races Close In All Divisions Headed Into Second Half Of Season At South Boston Speedway

As the second half of South Boston Speedway’s 2018 season takes the green flag Saturday night with the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center NASCAR Twin 75s, tight point battles rage in all divisions, despite dominating first-half performances by a handful of drivers.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Late Model Series. Four-time national champion Philip Morris has won six out of nine Late Model races this year, but another national champion and two-time 2018 winner Peyton Sellers is just 30 points behind Morris in the season-long point race.

Brandon Pierce, who isn’t running regularly at South Boston this season, picked up the remaining Late Model win this season, the first South Boston win of his career. Just seven points separate third-place Thomas Scott and fourth-place Austin Thaxton while Jason Barnes rounds out the top five.

Two veterans, Trey Crews and Ross Dalton, have waged a close battle in the Limited Division all season, with Crews holding a 17-point lead at the halfway point. Crews has three wins and Dalton one, but they’ve received quite the challenge from Jessica Dana recently, who made her South Boston debut a month ago and won the second-half of a 25-lap doubleheader. She came back two weeks ago and again rolled to victory lane, winning the longest race of the year, a 75-lapper. She will not be a factor in the point race though as she’s not running the full season at South Boston.

Daniel Moss is just nine points behind Dalton while Karl Budzevski and Jason Myers are in a spirited battle for fourth, with only six points separating them.

Budweiser Pure Stock leader Daniel Shelton has the most comfortable lead at the end of the first half of the season, 29 over Jordan Pickrel. There have been four different winners in five Pure Stock races, with Johnny Layne the only driver with two wins. Shelton, Pickrel and Greg Autry all have a win apiece.

Rookie Cameron Jarrell had a dominating first half with three wins and, as a rookie, finds himself leading the Budweiser Hornets by 21 points over Kevin Currin.

Dennis Holdren has swept the two Mod 4 races this season and takes a 17-point lead over Cory Dunn into the second half of the season.

Racing returns to South Boston Speedway Saturday night with the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center Twin 75s, featuring twin 75-lappers for Late Models, twin 25-lappers for Limiteds, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stocks and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the green flag set for 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under admitted free.

SBS PR