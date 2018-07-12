Homestead-Miami Speedway Announces Dates For This Year's "Give Back at the Track" Events

Martin Truex Jr. experienced the thrill of a lifetime on his final two laps of the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400 en route to the first MENCS championship of his career. Now, everyone will get an opportunity to feel that same excitement on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, September 16, as Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts “Give Back at the Track,” an event that gives guests the rare opportunity to drive around the 1.5 mile championship oval.

From 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. on both days, drivers can experience first-hand the picturesque setting of Homestead-Miami Speedway and it’s unique progressive banking as they run laps around the track. For a $20 donation, guests can take their street-legal vehicles for two laps around the oval following behind the official Homestead-Miami Speedway pace car. Additional laps will be available for a $10 donation per lap.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause,” which benefits several local youth and education organizations.

In addition, Farm Share, South Florida’s local food bank, will be on site accepting donations. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items that will later be distributed to those in need. The food items can be dropped off in the designated area of the infield.

Local car clubs are invited to attend the event for a group rate. Car clubs will receive a set amount of laps on the track. Please contact Brandon Ward at (305) 230-5228 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.

For more information on Give Back at the Track, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com/GiveBack or call 305-230-5024.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR