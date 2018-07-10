Pocono Raceway Fan Fest Driver Events Announced

Pocono Raceway will host their second annual Fan Fest from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 27. This year’s event is free for anyone who has a 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend ticket and for kids, ages 12 and under.

The event will take place inside the Pocono Raceway infield at the Infield Block Party. Details regarding the eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, their group pairings and their activities are listed below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade Event Time: 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. Details: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will drive by the Infield Block Party to kick of Pocono Raceway Fan Fest.

Denny Hamlin and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Golfing Challenge Event Time: 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Details: Hamlin and Stenhouse Jr. will compete in a golfing challenge where fans will be able to grab ticket upgrades, race tickets and more!

Joey Logano and Ty Dillon – Fan Vote Event Event Time: 7:00 – 7:30 p.m. Details: Logano and Dillon will complete in a fan-selected event. Fans are encouraged to visit www.poconoraceway.com/fanfest to provide suggestions. Tricky, Pocono Raceway’s mascot, will pick his three favorite and then post a poll for fans to decide on the event in the coming weeks.

Chris Buescher and Gray Gaulding – Illusionist and Mentalist Event Times: 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. Details: Local magician Denny Corby will be here to read the minds of Buescher and Gaulding. Prepare to be amazed.

Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman – Hungry Fan Throwdown Event Times: 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. Details: Elliott and Bowman will compete head-to-head in an epic cooking battle. The Hungry Fan crew will also be on site to help drum up the excitement and as judges for the competition.



Drivers during all these events will throw free swag out to fans during their times. They will be made available to the media either prior to or after their specific Pocono Raceway Fan Fest event.

Admission to this event is free for all 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend ticket holders. This includes Friday Grandstand ticket holders, Saturday Grandstand ticket holders, Sunday Grandstand ticket holders and race weekend Camping/RV ticket holders. Children, ages 12 and under, will receive free admission to Fan Fest with accompaniment of an adult. Fans should have their tickets with them to receive free access to Fan Fest. For fans that do not have tickets, the at-gate cost for Fan Fest will be $10, per car load.

Fans are encouraged to follow #PoconoFanFest on social media and to visit www.poconoraceway.com/fanfest for updates and additional information.

The Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend, taking place July 27-29, will include three, action-packed days of racing. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards (ARCA) will be on track on Friday, including the ModSpace 150 ARCA race, prior to Fan Fest. Saturday’s schedule will include two MENCS practices, NCWTS series qualifying, the Gander Outdoors 150 NCWTS race and MENCS qualifying. The Gander Outdoors 400 MENCS race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For race weekend event details and ticket information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929).

Note: Times, dates, events and driver lineup are subject to change without notice.

Pocono Raceway PR