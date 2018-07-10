NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Joins Race to Fight Hunger

NASCAR drivers have a longstanding reputation for giving back to the community. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric will carry on the sport’s philanthropic spirit in the inaugural U.S. Cellular 250 Hunger Fight on July 17.

When Meals form the Heartland visits Iowa Speedway on July 17, the driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro will be among eager volunteers to package meals to help fight hunger. Hemric, Iowa Speedway staff and volunteers will work in an assembly line putting together rice and soy-based meals that can feed up to six people per package.

“People in Iowa are proud to be residents of a state that helps feed the world but many of our neighbors right here in central Iowa are at risk of hunger,” said Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt. “Seeing Daniel Hemric, a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender participate in this initiative is more than just heart-warming.

“To me, it further demonstrates how much our sport can relate to the needs of our population and play a major role in making sure families don’t go hungry.”

Meals from the Heartland is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who package non-perishable meals year-round for delivery to malnourished people in Iowa, across the United States and around the world.

The U.S. Cellular 250 Hunger Fight will begin in the Newton Club at Iowa Speedway at 10:00 a.m. CT with an orientation to explain the process with meal packaging to run through noon. Hemric will be in town to help promote the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group on July 28. There will be a meet and greet with Hemric following the event.

To volunteer, sign up for your shift here: http://mfth.kintera.org/ 2018JulyUSCellular250HungerFig ht

Iowa Speedway PR