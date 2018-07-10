Pro Lates & Modifieds Set For Wednesday Night Fair Race In Terre Haute

The Vigo County Fair is underway in Terre Haute, IN and one of the top attractions during the week is annual auto racing event. This year, the “Rumble At The Fair” is set to take the green on Wednesday night, July 11, featuring Pro Late Models and the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.



The Pro Late Models get one chance each season to run wild on the ½-mile track. The last couple of years, the Indiana Late Model Series has sanctioned the event but a schedule conflict for the promoters of the series wouldn’t allow them to attend. That said, the event will feature some of the series best including point leader Tyler Cain from Seymour, IN, who won last year's Pro Late event. In addition to the ILMS drivers, competitors who run with the DIRTcar Racing Pro Late Models are welcome to attend as well.



A mainstay at the track is the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modified class. The division runs in nine of the ten events at the track in 2018, with already a few under their belt. Mt. Carmel, IN driver, Will Krup found victory lane in the April and May events, while NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace took the victory at the June 29 Summer National show. The Modified racing is always exciting with the bravest drivers riding the cushion, while others line up on the bottom, taking the shortest route around.



Teams are being reminded that they must enter the back entrance of the Fairgrounds due to the fair going on. To do so, turn at Walgreens onto W Johnson Dr. Then turn left onto Union Rd, followed by another left onto Fairgrounds Dr. That will take you to the pit entrance at the Terre Haute Action Track.



Pit gates open Wednesday at 5:00, grandstands at 6:00, hotlaps start at 7:00, and racing starts at 8:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, infield is just $10, and kids 11 and under are free.



Terre Haute PR