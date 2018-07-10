Amazing entertainment at Michigan International Speedway during race week

NASCAR’s most entertaining track is providing memorable experiences for fans all week during the Consumers Energy 400 in August. Michigan International Speedway continues to enhance the week with endless campground and fan plaza entertainment.

The entertainment starts early in the week and will go right through the checkered flag for the Consumers Energy 400. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a special post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three and Logan Mize. The concert is free to anybody with an admission to the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.

“The entertainment options are truly endless for our fans in August and we are excited to add so much value for our fans,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We continue to add entertainment for our fans who come early to the race or those who spend the week with us in our campgrounds. We are excited make this the place to be in August.”

In the campgrounds, fans can experience a Medium, play bingo, partake in a variety of fitness programs and watch a movie under the stars. The track will even have face painters, crafts, outdoor games, a magician and a DJ for the kids. The party goes late into the night with NightCap in the MISCAMPING.com M-50 Creekside Campground. The late night party will feature a DJ playing tunes as well as a paint and foam party.

The fan plaza will feature live music entertainment and strolling street performers for guests to enjoy as they prepare for the race. In addition, guests can enjoy a wood carving show.

Fans can check out www.mispeedway.com/entertainment for all the entertainment options that are planned for the August race week at MIS. Guests will want to arrive extra early this season to take advantage of all the options that are available.

In-Campground Entertainment:

- Dueling pianos – Watch as two dynamic piano players entertain the crowd in the MISCAMPING.com Infield Campground.

- Medium – Make connections to loved ones in spirit delivering messages and guidance full of laughter, love, insight and healing during special messages from the spirit session.

- Church service – Every campground will have a non-denominational service on Sunday morning.

- Pedal Bar – Grab your drink and friends to hop on the pedal bar going through the infield.

- Movie – Grab your popcorn and enjoy the movie on the big screen. Campers can watch Avengers: Age of Ultron on Friday.

- Fitness Program – The track is offering yoga, bootcamp, pound and zumba to those who don’t want to miss a workout.

- Kids Activities – All the kids can get their face painted or listen to music by a DJ.

- Tournaments – Fans can reign supreme in bingo or cornhole tournaments.

- Late Night Party – Be sprayed by paint and foam while listening to the DJ until 2 a.m. in the M-50 Campground.

- Concerts – There will be musical performances all weekend long throughout the campgrounds.

Fan Plaza Entertainment:

- Bands – Fans can sit back and listen to music of a different band each day. Jake Kershaw takes to the stage on Saturday and The RockShow entertains the crowd on Sunday.

- ZOMONGO Adrenaline Zone

- Strolling Street Performers – Variety of acts.

- Wood Carver – Checkout what can be created from your basic wood log.

- Go karts – Drive like the pros in a special go-kart course.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for a free post-race concert featuring the bands The Cadillac Three and Logan Mize located behind Turn 3.

The 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy features Michigan International Speedway memorabilia and a special display of 12 cars that once raced on the two-mile oval. Fans have the opportunity to explore the history of the track and share their memories with family and friends.

Tickets start at $35 for the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

MIS PR