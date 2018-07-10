AccuWeather Joins Raceway as Presenting Partner of the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee

Pocono Raceway announced a multi-faceted partnership with leading weather provider, AccuWeather. AccuWeather is now the presenting partner of the “Worry-Free Weather Guarantee” and the “Official Weather Service Provider of Pocono Raceway.”

The Worry-Free Weather Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather ensures fans that purchased Sunday tickets directly from Pocono Raceway in advance will be reimbursed the face value if weather postpones the race and they are unable to make the re-scheduled event. Pit/Paddock Passes will also be eligible for reimbursement when they are purchased with a Sunday Grandstand ticket. This guarantee applies to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series race held at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ each summer.

“AccuWeather is the leader in forecasting the weather, and we are excited to welcome them as the newest addition to the Raceway family,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “AccuWeather’s leading-edge and exclusive patented technology will help our operations team perform more efficiently with up-to-the-minute weather information during our key race weekends. Additionally, we are thrilled to have them on board as presenting partners of the ‘Worry-Free Weather Guarantee.’”

AccuWeather, a State College, Pa.-based company, will assist the Raceway during its upcoming Gander Outdoors 400 and ABC Supply 500 race weekends. AccuWeather will provide the track with real-time updates as it relates to weather patterns and forecasts. The company’s technology will play a vital role in keeping fans safe in the event of weather threats or storms.

“AccuWeather is thrilled to be partnering with Pocono Raceway to be its Official Weather Service Provider and to bring our well-documented Superior Accuracy to benefit the thousands of fans, drivers, their crews and the Pocono Raceway organization itself,” said Jonathan Porter, Vice President and General Manager, AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions. “As the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings, this partnership will add a level of safety, convenience, efficiency and optimization to ensure that every Pocono Raceway participant – from the pit crew teams to the spectators -- gets the most reliable and consistent weather forecasts to stay safe, out of harm’s way and get the most from their racing experience.”

Pocono Raceway will host a total of seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR