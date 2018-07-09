Young Cameron Jarrell Has Put Up Some Amazing Stats At South Boston Speedway For A Rookie Driver

Cameron Jarrell is a rookie. His stats just don’t back it up.

The stat line for his debut season at South Boston Speedway is, well, nothing short of remarkable. Four starts. Three wins. One second. He leads the Budweiser Hornets Division championship points and rookie points.

Not only is he a rookie to the Hornets Division, he’s a rookie to stock car racing. His first stock car race? Let him explain that.

“The first time in this car was the first race of the season and we won. It was the first time I had been in anything other than a cart,” said the 19-year-old Jarrell, who makes the 90-minute trip from Amelia for each race. “It was a lot of excitement for us. But it kind of shocked us.”

Some probably thought it was a fluke the youngster won the first time out in a car he hadn’t even tested before opening night, but he quickly backed it up with in his second start. And after a second-place finish in his third race, he bounced back with a victory two weeks ago in the division’s longest race of the season, a 20-lapper.

It was about this time last year that he and his parents Brad and Dawn Milton decided they would take the jump up from go karts to a stock car this season. At the time Jarrell was having a solid season in karts after winning the Virginia State Championship in 2016.

“I got into go karts about six years ago. I had a cousin who raced them. I went to see him, and it was something I wanted to do,” said Jarrell, who graduated from Love Covenant High School in 2017. “Around the end of June, we made the decision to get a car. We got it right after the last race of the season at South Boston last year.”

Jarrell said his is not a racing family. They knew zero about race cars before purchasing the car from a driver who had raced at South Boston. In fact, they knew nothing about South Boston Speedway.

“It all has been a big new experience for all of us,” said Jarrell, who is sponsored by Dominion Service Company of Richmond, 7th Gear Auto Body of Amelia and Six-Eight Creative of Richmond. “It’s been a big learning experience and an eye-opener for all of us.

“We bought this car from a guy who raced at South Boston and he said it was a good place to race.”

Jarrell said he quickly discovered it to be great advice. “I’m new, but everybody is treating us good on the track. I’m thankful for everyone racing us so clean.”

Jarrell admits he isn’t sure what has been the secret to his success, but he believes studying video of each of his races has helped. His plan for the rest of the season is fairly simple.

“I just want to keep winning or finishing near the top and win the championship,” said Jarrell. “I just want to keep racing hard.”

Racing returns to South Boston Speedway Saturday night with the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center Twin 75s, featuring twin 75-lappers for Late Models, twin 25-lappers for Limiteds, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stocks and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the green flag set for 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under admitted free.

SBS PR