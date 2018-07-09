Free Admission and Parking for Pocono Raceway's Pennsylvania Wing Fest on August 26, 2018

Pocono Raceway’s Pennsylvania Wing Fest will be held Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 26. Admission to the event is free. Wing tickets proceeds will benefit Monroe County Meals on Wheels and will provide approximately 3,000 meals to those in need.

Mouth-watering wings, an increase in vendors, $4,000 in prizes, live music and ice cold beverages are among the highlights of Pocono Raceway’s Pennsylvania Wing Fest. A host of area restaurants and food service providers will be on hand to showcase the area’s best wings and compete for four $1,000 prizes in the 23rd annual Pennsylvania Wing Fest.

In addition to free admission, parking for the Pennsylvania Wing Festival is free. Wing tickets are available, the day of the event, for just $1.00 each. In addition to live entertainment, a variety of food and beverages will be offered. Kid-friendly activities and vendors will be featured in the kid’s zone, located next to Tricky’s Kit Kamp, a soft-play area for children.

For guests looking for an exclusive wing festival experience, Pocono Raceway has a VIP Tasting Suite option available at $50.00 for adults or at $25 for kids, ages 12 and under. This includes an all you-can-eat-wristband to taste every wing on property, access to our air-conditioned sky box, complimentary first drink included, a full cash bar and much more. A 10% discount is available for groups looking to purchase 10 or more VIP Tasting Suite tickets prior. For more details visit www.PAwingfest.com.

Guests attending will also have the opportunity to sign up, the day of the event, for the “Speed Eats for Speed Seats” wing eating contest. The individual who eats 24 wings the fastest will win a set of Terrace Club tickets to the 2019 Pocono Raceway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of their choice and a 40-mile driving experience from the StockCar Racing Experience. (Note: Certain ages and other restrictions may apply.)

The four categories in which restaurants will be competing include Hottest Wing, Best Buffalo Wing, Best Alternative Wing/Judge’s Choice and Most Popular Restaurant. Restaurants interested in participating in Pocono Raceway’s Pennsylvania Wing Fest, as well as those interested in sponsorship or vendor opportunities, should contact Christina Rodis-Durst by calling 570-646-2300 or by visiting www.PAwingfest.com.

Pocono Raceway PR