Country Music Legend Clay Walker To Perform Bojangles Southern 500 Pre-Race Concert On Sept. 2

Highlighting its award-winning Throwback Weekend, celebrating “7 Decades of NASCAR”, Darlington Raceway has announced that multi-platinum country music legend Clay Walker will headline the pre-race concert for its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 race on September 2.

“I’m pleased to be performing the pre-race concert at Darlington Raceway,” Walker said. “NASCAR and country music go hand-in-hand and I’m looking forward to playing in front of thousands of fans at such a historic place like Darlington. We’ll give the fans a show they’ll be excited about.”

Stage-front tickets to see Walker perform the Bojangles’ Southern 500 pre-race concert are on sale now by visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 866-459-7223. A grandstand ticket must be purchased with pre-race concert access.

“We are extremely thrilled for Clay Walker to open up pre-race activities for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 and perform his great hits for our fans,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “He is an exceptional artist and perfect fit to get the fans excited for what will be an amazing race.”

In 1993, Walker first topped the country music singles chart with What’s it to You and followed with his second consecutive No. 1 hit Live Until I Die. Songs like Dreaming with One Eye Open and If I Could Make a Living also topped the country music billboards in 1994, adding to his impressive resume.

He's scored four platinum-selling albums including Hypnotize the Moon, his self-titled album, If I Could Make a Living, and Rumor Has It. He also has released two gold-certified albums.

Walker also invests his time in philanthropic efforts. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996, he founded Band Against MS (BAMS) and has raised upwards of $5 million for the cause.

After more than two decades in the national spotlight, Walker believes the best is yet to come.

“I trust my gut more than ever now,” he says. “I definitely don't feel like a rookie, but at the same time, I think the best years of my recording career are ahead of me. I believe if the good Lord wants it, who's going to stop it?”

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

