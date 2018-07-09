Ahner Jr and Paciotti win Street Stock Mains; O’Neill Wins by a Nose in the 4 Cyl class

Rich Paciotti and Broc Brown have been the highlight of the street stock division at Evergreen Raceway in 2018. On June 1st the street stocks had hit the track for the feature event of the night. With 1 lap completed, rain drops began to fall and the race was postponed for several weeks. Fast forward to July 6th and the street stock make up was on track ready to rumble. Paciotti would lead the field the green flag. Paciotti once again would hold off Broc Brown in-route to his 3rd win of the season matching Brown’s win total. A hard charging Mike Pollack who would have to come from the back twice finishing 3rd followed by Todd Ahner and Dan Pawlicki.

Randy Ahner Jr the last few seasons, has only run part time schedules at multiple race tracks which make it a little more difficult to find victory lane. On Friday night in the regularly scheduled 30 lap event Ahner Jr would dominate the street stock field ending the six race winning tallies by Paciotti and Brown. Ahner’s teammate Martini, along with Paciotti, Todd Ahner and Broc Brown would have a fierce battle for the 2nd spot. Martini would come out with 2nd but later was disqualified through post-race tech inspection. That turn of events would put Paciotti 2nd, Todd Ahner 3rd Mike Pollack 4th and Dan Pawlicki 5th.Heat Race Winners Ahner Jr and Kibler Jr

Harry O’Neill after the previous weeks feature event win would have to come from the 12th starting spot in the 30 lap $300 to win 4-cylinder main event. Up front TJ Kapish, Rebecca Barbush, Joe Barbush III and Devin Schmidt would battle wheel to wheel for a number of laps. Rebecca Barbush would lead early and looked strong for her first career win. Cory Edelman would spend a number of laps in the lead position. On lap 9 Barbush would slip up in turn 4 handing the lead over to former King of The Green Winner Devin Schmidt. Midway through the race, Schmidt would experience problems on a restart into turn 1 cutting a left front tire on a restart. Schmidt would try to move the apron was tagged from behind and spun to the infield, bringing out the yellow. Silently O’Neill had creeped his way now into the 3rd spot and would restart 2nd alongside Kapish. A crazy duel would take place as best friends Kapish and O’Neill would wow the fans with side by side racing action. O’Neill would tuck into line with 10 laps remaining and then with 2 to laps to go would move to the outside line. O’Neill could never get the edge on Kapish and as the white flag flew Kapish would still be in command. O’Neill would see a small window where he would make a daring move to the outside going into turn 3. Kapish and O’niell are neck and neck in the middle of the corner and coming off of turn 4, O’Neill would squeak out his 4th win of the season over Kapish by .019 seconds increasing his point lead. Kapish was second followed by Barbush III, Rebecca Barbush 4th and Jimmy Ayre 5th. Heat Race Winners Schmidt and Barbush III

Results

Street Stock Make Up (29) 1. Paciotti 2. Brown 3. Pollack 4. Ahner 5. Pawlicki 6. Spencer 7. Kocher 8. Petroski 9. Halecki

Street Stocks (30) 1. Ahner Jr 2. Paciotti 3. Ahner 4. Pollack 5. Pawlicki 6. Brown 7. Petroski 8. Kocher 9. Halecki 10. Spencer 11. Kibler Jr DQ Mark Martini

4 Cylinder (30) 1. O’Neill 2. Kapish 3. Barbush III 4. R. Barbush 5. Ayre 6. Jake Jones 7. Josh Oswald 8. Zeb Farber 9. Mark Spencer 10. Jay Kanor 11. Ray Kochin 12. Steve Kreitzer 13. Bob Doknovitch 14. Larry Spencer III 15. Lee Glowatch DNF Devin Schmidt DNS Bob Azarowicz

Evergreen Raceway PR