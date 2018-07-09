Late Models headline Mahoning Valley Speedway action with 50-lap/$1200-to-win; IndyCar Series driver Sage Karam to race in Dirt Modified

After taking a scheduled mid-summer break, Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford returns to action this coming Saturday, July 14 with a special 50-lap Late Model feature headlining the night of feature races. The race will pay the winner $1200.



Going into the night Frankie Althouse is the point leader and riding a string of eight consecutive top five finishes including two victories. Althouse has 25 career Late Model wins but has yet to notch off an extra distance race on that impressive list. Three times in the 50-lappers he had been second.



Currently second in points is two-time and defending class champion Mike Sweeney, who, like Althouse, has scored successive top-5 finishes in each feature this season. The top winner over the past three years, Sweeney has surprisingly been shunned from the Winner’s Circle in 2018. Matter of fact he has led just a single feature lap. Sweeney has won this event in the past and seeing that he has been runner-up in three of the last four mains it appears that the he’s more than ready to snap back to the top spot.



Others such as Jeremy Miller, Kenney Hein, Paul Koehler Jr., Jacob Kerstetter and most recent winner Matt Wentz will be among the favorites as well.



Also on the card will be Modifieds, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Sportsman Modifieds and Hobby Stocks plus the Flashback Stocks.



IndyCar Series driver Sage Karam will be racing Ricky Yetter’s Brink Construction No. 5 Dirt Modified on this night. Karam will also be meeting with and signing autographs for fans during intermission.



Adult grandstand admission is $16, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm, racing begins at 6:00 pm.



There is also a $2 discount with a Big Diamond Speedway wristband from the night before.



Pit gates open at 11:30 am with early paid practice ($25 per car) running from 12:30 – 3:30. Pits are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15. Heats get underway at 6:00.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR