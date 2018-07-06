Summer Nationals To Make Final Illinois Appearance Monday At Lincoln Speedway

The grueling Summer Nationals Hell Tour is closing in on its final week of competition, which means chances to catch the DIRTcar Late Model stars are starting to dwindle. For fans in Illinois, Monday will be the final chance to catch the Late Models and Modifieds of the Summer Nationals tour, before everyone heads east to Indiana and Ohio. The Lincoln Speedway make-up date from the July 1 rainout, will feature some of the best drivers in the country racing for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown trophies.



Track Enterprises, the promotion company of Lincoln Speedway, is coming off of two great Summer Nationals shows at the Terre Haute Action Track and Macon Speedway. In Terre Haute, the Summer National stars faced off against the drivers of the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Late Model Series and what a great show they put on. And, of course, like clockwork, the Macon Speedway Herald & Review 100 on Thursday night was arguably the most exciting of the season, so far. Lincoln Speedway’s event on Monday, should be outstanding as well.



Chatham, IL driver, Brian Shirley, has taken the edge in the Summer National standings, as Moweaqua, IL’s Shannon Babb has recently had a streak of bad luck. Shirley was leading the Herald & Review 100 at Macon before mechanical failure ended his night. Babb also had the misfortune of not finishing the event. Jason Feger, Frank Heckanast, and Gordy Gundaker round out the top five. Gundaker picked up his first career Summer Nationals win at Macon.



Lincoln Speedway is historically known for having some of the best Modified drivers in the Midwest. That will be tested again on Monday, as some of the best in the country face off against the likes of Ray Bollinger, of Kewanee, IL, Brian and Austin Lynn, from Mason City, IL, and Brandon Roberts, of Ashland, IL, who currently leads the Lincoln standings again this season. Top drivers in the tour to watch for are perennial champion, Mike Harrison, NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace, and point leader, Mike McKinney.



Rounding out Monday night’s action will be the DIRTcar B-Mods. The division takes the place of the Midgets, who were originally on the schedule. Unfortunately, the Midgets couldn’t make the return to the track for the make-up date but the B-Mods were added after a good turnout and a great show toward the end of May.



Pit gates will open at 3:00 on Monday, while grandstand gates will swing open at 4:00. Hotlaps begin at 6:00 and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5.



Lincoln Speedway PR