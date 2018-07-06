Raminator Monster Truck To Entertain Kids At Macon IL Speedway Saturday

It’s a short turnaround from one of the biggest race events of the year, the Herald & Review 100, to one of the most fun nights for families with kids, Bob Brady Auto Group night. One of this Saturday’s centerpieces will be the annual return of the RAMINATOR Monster Truck. In addition to the halftime entertainment, an action packed night of seven divisions of racing action including the 40-lap Sportsman Topless 40 is on the July 7 schedule.



The RAMINATOR Monster Truck, prepared and driven by the Hall Brothers, is a machine that weighs over 10,000 pounds and is driven by over 2,000 horsepower. The truck makes appearances all over the country but is based in nearby Champaign, Illinois. It will arrive during the afternoon hours so everyone can get pictures in the front parking lot as they enter the gates for an evening of fun. Intermission will be crush time for the cars provided by Decatur Auto Parts.



When it comes to racing, Saturday night will have plenty, as seven divisions will be on hand. Leading the list of classes will be the Sportsman, as they will compete in their top event of the year, the Topless 40. Each car will have its roof removed and run 40 laps for extra prize money. The Sportsman field has improved over the last couple of races and racing should be competitive as Taylorville, IL driving veteran, Tim Bedinger, leads the division into the night.



In addition to the Topless Sportsman, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also be on track.



Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $12, while kids 11 and under are free.



Macon Speedway PR