Fan-Friendly ROVAL™ Test Fest Coming Tuesday

NASCAR’s newest track will be race fans’ newest playground on Tuesday, when the first of two ROVAL™ Test Fests commence at Charlotte Motor Speedway. As a high-speed prelude to the Sept. 30 Bank of America ROVAL™ race – the first road course playoff race in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history – fans can watch drivers and teams shake down their cars while enjoying premier amenities at the speedway’s Whisky River.

Located at Gate 6 – with free parking outside the gate and free admission – race fans can watch the test from a spectacular view while enjoying food and drinks, free games including NASCAR Heat 2, mechanical bull rides, a demonstration display of the track’s rumble strips and a Q&A session with NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Gates open at 9 a.m. The Q&A runs from 12:30-12:45 p.m. inside Whisky River.

“ROVAL™ Test Fest is a fast-paced, high-energy open house for the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ race weekend,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president. “NASCAR stars will test our track while fans can take in all the action and test-drive their seats for September. Charlotte Motor Speedway has never had a race weekend like the one we’ll have on the ROVAL™, and we’ve never had a Test Fest pack as much punch as this one.”

The groundbreaking ROVAL™ course – which features a 35-foot elevation change between the infield “Redneck Hill” portion and the bottom of Oval Turns 3 and 4 – received valuable feedback from world-class drivers including Jeff Gordon, Mario Andretti, A.J. Allmendinger, Jeff Burton and Max Papis, who lauded the new track’s high potential for exciting racing when the green flag drops in less than two months.

TICKETS:

To purchase tickets, camping and upgrades to the Sept. 28-30 race weekend, fans can visit the speedway ticket office, call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop for tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

