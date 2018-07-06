3-Wide Fan Hospitality Returns to Richmond Raceway Prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400

3-Wide Fan Hospitality returns to the historic Old Dominion Building prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) on Saturday, Sept. 22. The fan hospitality package is a great way for fans to upgrade their race day with unique experiences and access in the Midway.

For $125, fans will receive admission to the 3-Wide Fan Hospitality area, dinner buffet, unlimited tea and lemonade, access to bowling lanes built by Richmond-based QubicaAMF from the PWBA Tour Championship, NASCAR celebrity appearances, and a souvenir event program with a 1/64 scale diecast car and lanyard.

3-Wide Fan Hospitality admission will also include a Saturday pass to the DC Solar FanGrounds, Richmond’s modernized infield with new amenities and fan experiences including the first fan-viewing walkways in the Monster Energy Series garages.

Kids 12 and younger have special pricing of $95. Race tickets are not included in the price and you must have Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tickets in order to purchase 3-Wide. For more information or to purchase 3-Wide Fan Hospitality, visit richmondraceway.com/3wide.

“Our 3-Wide Fan Hospitality gives our fans one of the best Midway experiences,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “With a DC Solar FanGrounds Pass, fans will be able to experience our all-new modernized infield and see the race like never before. Add food, beverages, NASCAR celebrities, and bowling, 3-Wide Fan Hospitality continues to be one of our most popular race weekend features.”

In addition to hosting the 3-Wide Fan Hospitality, the Old Dominion Building will also be the new hospitality area for the Military Appreciation Program. Past and present service members who purchase a ticket to the Federated Auto Parts 400 will receive complimentary access to the military hospitality area as well as discount on DC Solar FanGrounds passes. The hospitality will include food, beverages, bowling, and an appearance by a NASCAR celebrity. For more information on the Military Appreciation Program, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

NASCAR celebrity appearances will be announced in the near future. For more information on tickets or additional hospitality options, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR