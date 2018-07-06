July 6 - Fan Appreciation Night Postponed Due to Weather

After monitoring the radar and speaking with local meteorologists, Kingsport Speedway officials have postponed Fan Appreciation \ WQUT Independence Night at the Races scheduled for Friday, July 6.

The next race at “The Concrete Jungle” is scheduled for Saturday, July 14 with the CARS Tour.

Grandstands will open at 4 p.m., Fan Fest at 6:50 p.m., and racing will begin at 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. - Food Country USA 125 - LMSC (125 Laps) / PURE 4 (30 Laps) / MOD STREET (30 Laps)

General Admission Grandstand Tickets: $20

Trackside Top Tier Parking Spot: $20

Kids 12 and Under: Free

Pit Pass: $45

ADVANCE SALES ONLY (carsracingtour.com)

General Admission Grandstand Tickets: $15

Ticket + T-Shirt Combo Ticket: $35

KPS PR