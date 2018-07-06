Late Models Featured In firecracker 40 At Grandview; Modifieds and Sportsman Also Racing

The biggest event of the season is here for the NASCAR Late Model stock cars at Grandview Speedway on Saturday when the annual Firecracker 40 takes place.

The format for the Late Model portion of the tripleheader night of racing excitement will have racers run practice hot laps, timed hot laps and the fastest eight will redraw for the 40-lap feature race. However if the car count is 24 or more then there will be qualifying through eight lap heat races with 24 cars starting the Firecracker 40.

Veteran Danny Snyder is leading the points going into this event. Multi-time champion Chuck Schutz has been having a tough season but is expected to challenge for the win. Kyle Merkel, Lou Egrie, Wayne Pfeil and others will be looking to take home the pot of gold.

Joining the Late Models as part of the Firecracker tripleheader will be the very popular T.P. Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds along with the exciting Sportsman racers. The battle for the Modified title is very close with Mike Gular in front of the standings despite no feature wins. Close behind is ten time track titleholder Jeff Strunk who sent fans home after the Tuesday night Thunder Modified race talking to themselves about his 23rd to 1st run in the 30-lap main event. He goes for his third Saturday night win of the season.

Racers taking part in the Low Down & Dirty Meet and Greet at the main entrance starting at 5 p.m. will be Danny Snyder, Kyle Merkel and Wayne Pfeil.

Adult admission for this special night of racing will be $20 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. Kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Active military, with proper ID, are admitted free. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.

Information is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Gransview Speedway PR