Quality Inn Revs Up with NASCAR Fan Giveaway to the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400

Quality Inn is teaming with the "Voice of NASCAR," Motor Racing Network, to offer two lucky NASCAR fans the opportunity to win tickets to the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. The "It's Quality® Time, Race Weekend Giveaway" sweepstakes runs from July 6 to July 22, 2018, and fans can enter at QualityInn.com.

"The Coke Zero Sugar 400 celebrates the rich tradition of NASCAR at one of the most historic speedways in the country," said Caragh McLaughlin, head of domestic brand management for Quality Inn, Choice Hotels. "NASCAR fans are Quality Inn guests and vice-versa, and both are value conscious, which makes this sponsorship the perfect match. This contest allows the Quality Inn brand to connect with one of the most loyal fan bases in sports when it comes to supporting sponsors, and presents Quality Inn as a value-add brand, all while giving NASCAR fans a truly memorable experience."

The "It's Quality® Time, Race Weekend Giveaway" sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with the following:

Two tickets to the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DAYTONA

A three-night stay at the Quality Inn Daytona Speedway hotel

Travel and transportation for two to Daytona Beach, Fla.

Giveaways provided by Motor Racing Network and Quality Inn

The Quality Inn Daytona Speedway hotel provides travelers with unmatched valuable guest experiences along with all essential amenities, including free breakfast and Wi-Fi, a business center, and comfortable rooms. The hotel is located across the street from Daytona International Speedway and a short drive from the Kennedy Space Center, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and more.

Fans attending this year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 on July 7 will be able to learn more about the sweepstakes and the Quality Inn brand through multiple touchpoints across the racetrack, including Jumbotron commercials and mobile units in the UNOH Fanzone.

Plus, at 18 NASCAR races around the country this summer, the Quality Inn brand will be the presenting sponsor of MRN's interactive "Fan Vote"—with trivia and race questions that will pop up on MRN's live radio broadcasts, social media posts, on audience headsets and scanners, NASCAR.com, TuneIn Internet radio, and at the racetrack on the Jumbotrons.

Choice Hotels PR