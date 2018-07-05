NASCAR Driver Autograph Session at Tuesday's Bojangles' Summer Shootout

Moments after NASCAR’s stars wrap up the first of two all-important ROVAL™ Test Fests next Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout takes center stage with a spectacular night of family-friendly entertainment.

In addition to seven divisions of Legend Cars and Bandoleros racing for short-track supremacy on Charlotte’s frontstretch quarter-mile, race fans in attendance at Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout can check out a FREE driver autograph session featuring NASCAR standouts Chris Buescher, Daniel Hemric, Corey LaJoie and Noah Gragson from 5:30-6 p.m. on the speedway’s concourse.

Hemric – a Kannapolis, North Carolina, native who also won the 2010 Legends Million at Charlotte – will compete in the Sept. 30 Bank of America 500, the first road course race in the history of NASCAR’s playoffs. Hemric, Buescher and LaJoie honed their skills in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout before becoming prominent drivers in NASCAR’s national series.

Gragson ranks second in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points with one victory and a series-leading six stage wins.

Before the green flag drops on the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout at 6 p.m., ROVAL™ Test Fest will bring many of NASCAR’s top teams and drivers to America’s Home for Racing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fans who attend Test Fest will receive a voucher for a free ticket to witness racing’s next crop of talents in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout.

Tickets, which cost only $8 for adults and are FREE for kids 13 and under, can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

