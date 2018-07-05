Hit the links in the MIS Cares Golf Scramble presented by OmniSource on Sept. 18

The fifth annual MIS Cares Golf Scramble presented by OmniSource on Sept. 18 at The Grande Golf Club in Jackson, Michigan is your day to donate to MIS Cares. Enjoy a day on the course with your friends, family and co-workers to benefit a great cause.

A four-person team can register right online at http://www.mispeedway.com/golf. The cost is $150 per person and includes 18 holes of golf and two carts. Each golfer will also receive breakfast, lunch, dinner presented by FireKeepers Casino Hotel, two drinks, an event gift and much more.

Golfers can test their swings at The Grande Golf Club, satisfy their appetite with a dinner buffet, bid on one-of-a-kind auction items and spend a relaxing day on the greens. The best part is all proceeds benefit MIS Cares, the official charitable fund of MIS.

“The MIS Cares Golf Scramble is a fun event to invite area golfers to play one of the premier courses while benefitting a great cause,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “We take pride in MIS Cares and how many organizations and people we can assist all year through our charitable fund. We are looking forward to seeing all the golfers take part in this event to support MIS Cares.”

The Golf Scramble will also feature an array of skills contests, a silent auction, as well as many other activities. Breakfast, lunch and music will be provided. The golfers will enjoy a dinner presented by FireKeepers Casino Hotel to conclude the day.

Registration for the day begins at 8:30 a.m. and golf will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.

For a small donation to support MIS Cares, you can prove your talent in a variety of contests for a chance to win one of the many prizes.

The Grande Golf Club offers 18 holes of spectacular play that will challenge golfers of any skill level. Located in the heart of Michigan, The Grande has been awarded 4.5 stars from Golf Digest Places to Play, and was voted Jackson’s Best Golf Course in 2013. Since opening in 2001, this Raymond Hearn design has delighted golfers from around the country with challenges on every hole, and the scenery that surrounds the course.

In 2017, MIS and its sister company Americrown combined to donate a total of $907,587 to local service groups and organizations through cash donations, in-kind donations, work programs, grants and sponsorships, as well as tickets and merchandise that clubs raffled to raise money. Included in that total was $75,007 in grants presented to 16 community organizations by the track’s charity fund, MIS Cares.

As a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, MIS Cares’ mission is to assist and inspire youth within our community. MIS Cares supports youth in the community through grants and scholarship programs. MIS Cares is the official charitable fund of Michigan International Speedway and a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

Tickets to the 2018 Monster Energy Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12 start at $35. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday in August. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for a free post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three located behind Turn 3. Fans can also hear Logan Mize, Tim Dugger and Jake Kershaw at the Saturday concert. In addition, the track will have entertainment in all the campgrounds starting Wednesday of race week. The fan plaza will feature a variety of entertainment all weekend.

