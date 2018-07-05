Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sage Karam set to compete in Dirt Modified July 14 at Mahoning Valley Speedway

The last time Sage Karam was strapped into a race car he was doing so at lap speeds in excess of 225 mph at the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” running in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.



At this year’s 102nd edition of the world’s most famous auto race, the 23-year old from Nazareth drove No. 24 WIX Filters/DRR Chevrolet to a 24th place finish. It would mark his fifth start in the 500.



The next time he goes racing will be a bit extreme from Indy as he is set to run Ricky Yetter’s No. 5 Dirt Modified at the ¼-mile paved bullring Mahoning Valley Speedway in Lehighton on Saturday evening, July 14.



By contrast, Karam will be introduced to a whole new style of speed and driving as there is little comparison between an Indy Car and Dirt Modified.



Given his talented background however, it shouldn’t be hard to make the transition for the versatile Karam.



He is a National Karting champion with over 36 titles. Having started racing at age 7, he is the only driver to ever win the Indy Racing League Stars of Karting and the World Karting Association’s Triple Crown in the same year. He has a record of 29 National Champion



ships and 9 Consecutive National victories. In 2013 he raced to the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship.



Karam has also competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series.



Yetter, who is the 2015-16 Dirt Modified division champion, made the deal with Karam just recently when his son was taking part in a wrestling camp being conducted by Karam’s father, Jody. Sage was also there serving as a coach.



“I’m very excited for the opportunity to drive Rick’s car and look forward to racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway. The track is just a short drive from our house,” said Karam.



“I’ve seen some cool video of the races there and it’s definitely unique in its size. I’m looking to come out and have a fun evening.”



Karam plans to get a day of testing in prior to his July 14 Mahoning debut. Yetter will be tutoring him every step of the way.



“I think this is a great opportunity to have a driver of Sage’s caliber race at Mahoning Valley. He is a great talent that has raced all over the country and beyond. We’re very excited to put him in the seat of our Dirt Modified. To think that one of the stars of the stars of the Indy 500 will be racing with us will make for a special night for everyone,” said Yetter.



That same night Mahoning Valley will present a complete show of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds and Hobby Stocks plus the Flashback Stocks, vintage stock cars, will be in action.



The Late Models will be running in a special 50-lap/$1200-to-win main.



Adult grandstand admission is $16, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm, racing begins at 6:00 pm.



There is also a $2 discount with a Big Diamond Speedway wristband from the night before.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



