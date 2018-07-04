Kroger To Present High Valley's Kentucky Speedway Quacker State 400 Pre-Race Concert July 14

Kentucky Speedway announces Kroger will present country music star High Valley in concert on Saturday, July 14, before the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 and a discount on infield Fan Zone passes.

Passes will provide fans infield and pit road access throughout Quaker State 400 race day along with the chance to enjoy a trackside view of High Valley’s performance that will include No. 1 singles “She’s With Me,” “Dear Life,” “Make You Mine” along with more favorites.

“Kroger is proud to continue its partnership with Kentucky Speedway as the presenting sponsor for the Quaker State 400 pre-race concert this year featuring High Valley in addition to the Fan Zone. We know that our customers are very loyal to NASCAR racing and this sponsorship is giving a fantastic opportunity for our customers to experience a great pre-race event,” said customer communications manager, Adam Speaks.

Tickets and campsites also can be purchased at http://www.kentuckyspeedway. com/tickets/ , by phone at 859-578-2300 or by visiting the Kentucky Speedway corporate offices at 1 Speedway Drive, Sparta, Kentucky, 41086 just off Interstate 71 Exit 57.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 closes out a tripleheader weekend that opens with the Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Thursday, July 12 and continues Friday, July 13 with the Alsco 300.

KYS PR