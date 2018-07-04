Michigan International Speedway raised more than $154,000 for charity during race weekend

Michigan International Speedway continues to showcase its involvement in the community all year long – even on race weekend. During the FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend, the track raised $154,378.99 through its inaugural MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy and 50/50 raffle.

The MIS Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy raised $29,434.99. The proceeds benefitted both the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and MIS Cares Fund. Throughout the weekend fans purchased 50/50 tickets as the final total grew to $124,944 by the time of the drawing on Sunday.

“Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation was truly honored to help President Rick Brenner and his team celebrate 50 years of making memories at this Michigan landmark,” Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation President Chad Noble said. “Donations from generous sponsors and attendees will be used to remove financial barriers so that our neighbors across the south central region will have access to the care and services they need to enjoy a safer, healthier life.”

The Patient Immediate Needs Fund helps remove financial barriers that can keep patients at Henry Ford Allegiance Health from accessing care. Donations go towards gas cards, bus tokens, food cards, clothing, utility assistance, eyeglasses, dentures, home health safety items and other essential support for patients and caregivers.

As a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, MIS Cares’ mission is to assist and inspire youth within our community. MIS Cares supports youth in the community through grants and scholarship programs. MIS Cares is the official charitable fund of Michigan International Speedway and a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

The Charity Dinner presented by Consumers Energy featured a strolling dinner, dessert and drink stations, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth and so much more. In addition, guests heard stories from five NASCAR Hall of Famers. Bill Elliott, Dale Inman, Rusty Wallace, Darrell Waltrip and Leonard Wood all entertained the crowd.

“We are excited that we were able to raise $154,378.99 throughout our race weekend thanks to our fans,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “The best part is we are able to support the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation Patient Immediate Needs Fund and MIS Cares. Both of these foundations help so many people in the community all year.”

The fans at Michigan International Speedway continues to set the mark in NASCAR for 50/50 raffles. The $124,944 raised in June was the third-largest total in NASCAR history. MIS also hold the first and second place marks in NASCAR. David Westrick from St. Clair Shores, Michigan was the lucky winner, taking home $62,472.

Tickets to the 2018 Monster Energy Consumers Energy on Aug. 12 start at $35. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday in August. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 for a free post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three located behind Turn 3. Fans can also hear Logan Mize, Tim Dugger and Jake Kershaw as the Saturday concert. In addition, the track will have entertainment in all the campgrounds starting Wednesday of race week. The fan plaza will feature a variety of entertainment all weekend.

MIS PR