Richmond Raceway and CLIMAX SPIRITS’ Tim Smith Make Donation to Upper King & Queen Volunteer Fire Department

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and CLIMAX SPIRITS founder and personality from the Discovery Channel television series “Moonshiners” Tim Smith visited the Upper King & Queen Volunteer Fire Department in King & Queen County, Va., to make a monetary donation. The funds were raised from ticket sales in the CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck in Turn 4 during the Toyota Spring Race Weekend this past April.

Smith, a native of Climax, Va., serves his community, along with his wife and son, as the Fire Chief of the Climax Volunteer Fire Department in Pittsylvania County. As a tribute to firefighters across the country, Smith created Fire No. 32, CLIMAX SPIRIT’s cinnamon-flavored moonshine brand, with $1 from every case sold donated to support firefighters.

To continue the commitment to the community, Richmond and CLIMAX SPIRITS donated $1 from each CLIMAX CORNER ticket sold to first responder causes in the greater Richmond region. Tim will return in August to make a monetary donation and thank first responders with the Henrico Fire Department.

“First responders play a pivotal role in our community, and Richmond Raceway is proud to honor and give back to them,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “It’s great to be able to honor their efforts with a donation from our fans supporting Richmond Raceway. We look forward to September, and being able to make a donation to another group of deserving first responders.”

“The Upper King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department was a great choice to make the first donation from the CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck,” said Smith. “It’s located in a small county, and the department has older infrastructure and equipment. I hope this donation helps the dedicated first responders to continue to serve their community.”

The CLIMAX CORNER officially opened this past April, and was a hit among fans. The area is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and specific benefits to provide the lowest priced Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ticket at Richmond. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older for $20 with incremental price increases up to $35 on race day.

A ticket will be a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access to purchase signature cocktails with CLIMAX SPIRITS as well as rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the smoke free party deck.

For more information on CLIMAX CORNER, visit richmondraceway.com/ climaxcorner.

Richmond Raceway PR