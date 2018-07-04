Late Models In Spotlight For Firecracker 40 Saturday at Grandview

The NASCAR Late Model stock cars will be featured on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway in the annual Firecracker 40. Racers taking part in the 40-lap race, the highlight of the Late Model season, will be chasing a $1,200 first place payoff and $200 feature starting money. The payoff is in place as long as 18 racers take part in the night’s action. Also racing in the tripleheader will be the always popular T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds and the exciting Sportsman racers.



And if the winner of the Firecracker 40 meets all the requirements there is cash and award bonuses from T.P. Trailers and VP Racing Fuels.



To make it easier for expected visitors to come challenge the regulars on the banked one-third-mile clay oval NASCAR temporary crew and driver licenses will be available for just $25 and they will be good for 3 weeks.



Visiting Late Model racers will be able to compete on the tires they normally use but will be required to use an American Racer (Grandview stamped) right rear tire for the 40-lap main event.



Rules for Late Models can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone Ed Scott at 484.239.7583.



Adult admission for this special night of racing will be $20 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. Kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Active military, with proper ID, are admitted free. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.



In other news the latest NASCAR point standings show Mike Gular on top in the T.P.Trailers 358 Modified standings with 1955 counters. Gular has not been able to get a win so far this season but continues to hold the top spot with consistent performances. Jeff Strunk, with two wins, holds on to second with 1915 points. Third is Craig Von Dohren with 1909 tallies and one win. Strunk and Von Dohren each have ten track titles. And in fourth is last Saturday’s winner Brett Kressley who has 1893 points and three feature wins.



In the Sportsman standings Craig Whitmoyer is first at 1452 points. Brad Grim is just 29 points behind at 1423. In third is Brad Brightbill holding 1396 points followed by young talent Louden Reimert at 1389.



Danny Snyder is the leader in Late Model standings with 1083 followed closely by Lou Egrie who has earned 1014 points. Kyle Merkel holds third with 989 points.



Full point standings are posted at the end of this release.



Whelen Engineering will sponsor the July 14th tripleheader featuring the Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman.



The Outlaw Enduros and Blast from the Past Vintage Stock Cars will make a first time Friday night appearance on July 20th with start time set for 6 p.m.



For more information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR