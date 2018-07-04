Lincoln IL Speedway Summer National Show Postponed To July 9

Despite an abysmal Sunday forecast, the weather was beautiful all morning and most of the afternoon at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, Illinois. Unfortunately, the forecast ended up being right as a wave of rain that came through around 5:30 and proved to be too much, forcing the postponement of the Graue Chevrolet Showdown. Much to the delight of fans, the event has been rescheduled for Monday, July 9 at the ¼-mile dirt track.

The pits were filling up with cars before the rainfall hit the area. On schedule were the Summer National Late Models, Summit Modifieds, and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets. The make-up event on July 9 will be very similar, featuring the Late Models and Modifieds but the Midgets will be replaced by B-Mods.

Wristbands that were purchased for grandstand entry as well as pit passes can be turned in at the Monday, July 9 event for free entry. Those who hadn’t made it to the track before the postponement will be able to purchase their grandstand or pit passes upon arrival on the new date.

Pit gates on July 9 will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will remain the same at $30 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

Lincoln Speedway PR