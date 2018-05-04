Defending NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr. Added To Ignition Garage

Defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, and two-time Kansas Speedway winner, Martin Truex Jr. has been added to the list of drivers participating in Q&A sessions at the Ignition Garage. Truex joins Jimmie Johnson, Michael McDowell and Alex Bowman in the race-day fan hospitality area.

The Ignition Garage, which will be offered for the first time on May 12, is located in the support series garage, and includes a hospitality parking pass, pre-race pass for access to the pre-race concert, driver introductions and the DC Solar FanWalk, a guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, Q&A sessions with NASCAR drivers and VIPs, exclusive gifts, and an opportunity to watch Stage 1 of the race from a designated area near pit road.

The Ignition Garage will open when the grandstand gates open and closes at the conclusion of Stage 1. Transportation to and from the infield until the end of Stage 1 is available for fans who need assistance.

This one day hospitality option is $199 per person. To purchase the Ignition Garage hospitality, fans must have a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series grandstand ticket or RV admission.

All Kansas Speedway tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or by logging onto www.kansasspeedway.com.

