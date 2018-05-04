Gransview Offers Saturday NASCAR Stock Car Racing, Sunday is Endura and Vintage Car Racing

According to a number of sources Ma Nature is planning to cooperate on Saturday and that means there will NASCAR stock car racing at Grandview Speedway staring at 7:30 p.m. Fans are reminded that the gates are opening 30 minutes later than the early season events.



Saturday night racing action will include the NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Model stock cars. After a full series of exciting qualifying events the fields will be set for the feature races with 28 Modifieds taking the green in a 30-lapper. The Late Models and Sportsman stock cars will run in 25-lap features.



Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are being admitted free. Pit admission is $30 with a NASCAR license.



And when the main gate is opened there will be racers showing off their race cars and signing autographs as part of the weekly Low Down and Dirt Internet Radio Meet and Greet.



Then on Sunday at 1 p.m. the first Outlaw Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage doubleheader will be presented and will include 100-lap features for the Small Cars and Big Cars, 50-laps for the Junk Cars and two 15-lap feature for the Vintage racers. Adult admission is just $10 and youngsters under 12 are admitted FREE.



Information on racing at Grandview is available at www.grandviewspeedway, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



The one-third-mile, banked clay Grandview oval is located on Passmore Road just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA.



Grandview Speedway PR