AAA To Give Away A 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 As Part of "Drivin' Like Dillon" Sweepstakes

AAA is proud to announce a sweepstakes tailor-made for NASCAR fans. Through its sponsorship with motorsports star Austin Dillon and the No. 3 car, the company will be giving away a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Fans can enter from now until August 31, with the vehicle being presented to the winner during the Dover fall race weekend from Oct. 5 through 7.

“We really wanted to create something special for NASCAR fans to reinforce how AAA can help with all of their automotive needs,” said Berni Koch, CEO of AAA Club Alliance Inc. “Giving away a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 similar to what they see on track each week – along with a complement of AAA products and services – helps us achieve that goal while also celebrating our partnership with Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing.”

Race fans can go on aaa.com/dillon to enter to win. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will come with a AAA Premier membership for a year, a selection of AAA products/vouchers and a VIP package at the Dover fall race where the prize car will be presented.

AAA has long been a part of NASCAR, and has worked with Richard Childress Racing, Dillon and the No. 3 car for the past three seasons. Along with being the title sponsor of the AAA 400 Drive for Autism, the company has sponsorship elements at three additional races. During the promotion, the car they’re giving away will be styled after the No. 3 AAA car Dillon is driving during the 2018 season including the April Richmond race, the AAA 400 Drive for Autism, the Kentucky race in July, and the Dover fall race.

“I’m excited for race fans. This prize will allow them to get an idea of the types of car we get to drive throughout the year,” said Dillon. “AAA is an innovative sponsor. I love their thinking and how much they care about their members and our sport.”

The sweepstakes will be officially announced at a launch event at Dover International Speedway on May 4 and will be on display at the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza throughout the AAA 400 Drive for Autism weekend. Tickets for the race are still available and can be purchased at http://www.doverspeedway.com/may-6-2018-tickets/.

Dover Motorsports PR