Kansas Speedway Partners With 37KindDays.Org For 37 Kind Day 250

Kindness – the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate. And during Kansas Speedway’s upcoming race weekend, the Speedway is partnering with 37KindDays.org for not only the 37 Kind Days 250, but to encourage people to “Take Henry’s Challenge – 37 Days of Kindness.”

The inspiration for this organization is Henry who was 12 when he passed away unexpectedly. After his passing, his parents started receiving letters, cards and personal stories from others about the many kind things that he had done. Henry raced go-karts and his favorite number was 37, which inspired the number behind the Challenge.

“I’m honored that we are able to partner with 37 Days of Kindness for our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “This is a special organization that wants kindness to others to become a habit and I urge everyone to join me in taking Henry’s Challenge in the hopes of helping others.”

“Cheryl and I are so very proud that the Kansas Speedway is honoring our son’s way of life by promoting “37 Days of Kindness” at the upcoming NASCAR event,” said Keith Williams, founder of 37kinddays, Inc., “Our son was a professional go kart racer and a great kid that found time to do daily small acts of kindness which influenced friends, teachers and others. Since his passing last year, we developed this unique challenge to continue his way of spreading kindness.”

In addition to the 37 Kind Days 250 on May 11, volunteers will be handing out orange wristbands at the gates on Saturday, May 12 to race fans to inspire them to take the Challenge. And it’s simple – fans can go to www.37kinddays.org and pledge to be kind to others for 37 days in the hopes of bringing joy to others.

Fueled by the donations of others, 37 Kind Days is a non-profit corporation based on the inspiration of Henry Williams, who passed away at the age of 12. Henry was well known for doing small, daily acts of kindness which were inspiring to others. Since the formation of the “Challenge” in 2017, the organization has spread kindness in all 50 states and 12 countries. Our world needs more kindness and this unique and fun challenge serves as a simple platform to continue what Henry started.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is May 11-12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return Oct. 20-21 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also in the fall is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).

Kansas Speedway PR