Drydene Lubricants, Dover International Speedway reach partnership deal

Drydene Lubricants, a well-respected Heavy Duty, Automotive and Industrial lubricant brand in the mid-Atlantic region, has joined Dover International Speedway’s growing list of partners in advance of the Monster Mile’s 2018 NASCAR schedule, track officials announced today.

Dover International Speedway is hosting six NASCAR races in 2018 across two tripleheader weekends on May 4-6 and Oct. 5-7.

The May 4-6 weekend includes the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6, the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

The Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5.

Drydene Lubricants, originally started in Baltimore, Maryland, is now headquartered in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. Drydene Lubricants has been a commercial and automotive product staple in the mid-Atlantic region dating back to the 19th century. The brand’s product lineup includes engine, transmission, and hydraulic oils, as well as greases, gear lubricants and DEF, along with other Functional Fluids.

“NASCAR racing has widespread appeal and this partnership with Dover International Speedway, located in the heart of our core business and customer base, will allow us the opportunity to speak directly to consumers and businesses through trackside activation, hospitality, online efforts and social media” said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Lubricants.

Drydene is also a primary sponsor for driver Will Rodgers, a two-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series winner, in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards for Ken Schrader Racing.

“We’re excited to welcome Drydene Lubricants into the Monster Mile’s partnership family,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “Drydene’s products have heritage dating back to 1893, and several generations of Dover International Speedway fans are familiar with their quality products and service. We’re happy to have Drydene on board as we begin our 2018 NASCAR season.”

Dover Motorsports PR