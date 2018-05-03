Mack Trucks Presents Steve Moakler at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway announced today a partnership with Mack Trucks to present the Pocono 400 pre-race concert featuring Pennsylvania native and country musician, Steve Moakler. The concert will take place on ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ frontstretch prior to the Pocono 400 on Sunday, June 3. Additionally, a Mack Anthem® model, Mack’s newest highway vehicle, will be on display in the paddock area and will carry the American Flag on the track during the performance of the National Anthem.

Pre-Race All-Access Passes to the Mack Trucks presents Steve Moakler concert and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions are now available for purchase. The All-Access Pass allows fans to be front stage to witness both these events, taking place on the frontstretch and near the start/finish line. In addition to this pass, a Pre-Race Pit/Paddock Pass and Sunday Gate Admission Ticket are required. Fans can visit www.poconoraceway.com/pre-race for more details and to buy one of three Pre-Race All Access Pass options.

“We are excited to welcome Mack Trucks to our Raceway family,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Our new partnership has opened doors to bringing more value to our fans with a pre-race concert featuring Steve Moakler. Steve is a rising country recording artist and we look forward to having a Pennsylvania-born musician perform live at the track before the Pocono 400.”

The race's Pennsylvania connection gets an additional boost from Mack, which has built trucks in the nearby Lehigh Valley for more than a century. Mack is also the official hauler of NASCAR.

As part of the launch of the Mack Anthem last Fall, Moakler wrote a song called Born Ready which borrows its title from the American truck maker’s global tagline, and tips a cap to the professional men and women truck drivers working hard every day to keep our economy moving.

”What started out as a corporate-artist collaboration on a song celebrating a great new product has grown into a tour and soon-to-be-released album,” said John Walsh, Mack vice president of marketing. “Steve was clearly inspired by the values Mack stands for – the fundamentally American values of hard-work, family and honesty that he shares – as well as all of the dedicated truck drivers he’s come to know through countless hours on the road. NASCAR fans at Pocono Raceway June 3rd are in for a treat.”

Moakler, born in Pittsburgh, Pa., was recently nominated for the Nashville Rising Artist-Writer of the Year award by the Association of Independent Music Publishers. Moakler’s fifth studio album, Born Ready, is due out on CN Records later this year. The album features the title track and lead song, “Born Ready,” and is available now. For more information about Moakler, including additional Born Ready Tour dates, visit www.stevemoakler.com.

